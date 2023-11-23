Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,082,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110,162 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.01% of Roper Technologies worth $520,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $420,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at $19,257,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,436 shares of company stock worth $2,217,545. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ROP opened at $528.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $483.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.77 and a 1-year high of $531.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

ROP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.20.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

