Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,273,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54,652 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.99% of Parker-Hannifin worth $496,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,176.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.4 %

PH stock opened at $431.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $395.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.96. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $281.19 and a fifty-two week high of $435.33.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.71.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

