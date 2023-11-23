Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.35.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OKTA. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Okta from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $402,266.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,445.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $402,266.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,445.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 3,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $272,438.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,290.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,417 shares of company stock worth $1,920,707. 7.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Okta by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Okta by 2.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 10.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 5.0% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $71.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 0.97. Okta has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $91.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 28.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Okta will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

