Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Director Cyrus Harmon Sells 4,192 Shares

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) Director Cyrus Harmon sold 4,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $62,293.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,195,341.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cyrus Harmon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, November 2nd, Cyrus Harmon sold 5,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $78,200.00.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Cyrus Harmon sold 25,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $301,250.00.

On Friday, September 29th, Cyrus Harmon sold 25,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $310,250.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Cyrus Harmon sold 10,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $116,200.00.

On Thursday, August 31st, Cyrus Harmon sold 15,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $140,400.00.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.2 %

OLMA opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $17.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Olema Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Olema Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Olema Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 682.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.