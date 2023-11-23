Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Insider Naseem Zojwalla Sells 7,461 Shares

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) insider Naseem Zojwalla sold 7,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $110,721.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,343.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Olema Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.2 %
Olema Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.75 on Thursday. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average is $10.22.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 19,358 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 579,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 653.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 557,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 38,802 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on OLMA
Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Olema Pharmaceuticals
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.