Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Insider Naseem Zojwalla Sells 7,461 Shares

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) insider Naseem Zojwalla sold 7,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $110,721.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,343.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.2 %

Olema Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.75 on Thursday. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average is $10.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 19,358 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 579,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 653.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 557,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 38,802 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on OLMA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Olema Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

