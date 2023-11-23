Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) Director Anthony Lanzl Buys 800 Shares

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Lanzl acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$88.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,800.00.
Anthony Lanzl also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 17th, Anthony Lanzl acquired 1,000 shares of Olympia Financial Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$87.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,250.00.
Olympia Financial Group Price Performance
OLY opened at C$88.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$213.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.46. Olympia Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$63.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$98.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$89.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$83.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08.
About Olympia Financial Group
Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, and Corporate and Shareholder Services divisions.
