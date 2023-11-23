Orchid Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.80 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0709 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $69.40 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,379,108 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,379,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07213229 USD and is up 3.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $4,681,707.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

