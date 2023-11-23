Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.72

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.72 and traded as high as $23.25. Orrstown Financial Services shares last traded at $23.03, with a volume of 4,515 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORRF shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Orrstown Financial Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Orrstown Financial Services Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $249.34 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.38 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 22.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orrstown Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

Institutional Trading of Orrstown Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 63.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 152,350.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 130.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

