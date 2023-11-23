Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) CEO Perry A. Bernocchi Sells 19,302 Shares

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) CEO Perry A. Bernocchi sold 19,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $361,912.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,081,506.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Owens & Minor Price Performance

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $19.33 on Thursday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $22.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens & Minor

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 147.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

