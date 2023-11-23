PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $8.26 Per Share

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for PACCAR in a report issued on Tuesday, November 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the company will earn $8.26 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.25. The consensus estimate for PACCAR’s current full-year earnings is $8.99 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PCAR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.32.

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $91.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.93 and its 200-day moving average is $82.52. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $64.33 and a 1-year high of $92.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACCAR

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after buying an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 73.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,446.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

