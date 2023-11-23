Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider David A. Glazer Sells 205,400 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider David A. Glazer sold 205,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $4,052,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,707.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

PLTR stock opened at $19.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.22, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $21.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PLTR. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. HSBC began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 31,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

