Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Shares Sold by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 148,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 11.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,834,000 after buying an additional 113,363 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Par Pacific by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 608,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,199,000 after acquiring an additional 81,673 shares during the period. Thomist Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP now owns 98,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 26,614 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Par Pacific by 14.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Par Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PARR traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.12. 478,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,219. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.41 and its 200-day moving average is $30.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.04. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $37.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PARR. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Par Pacific from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Par Pacific from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PARR

About Par Pacific

(Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.