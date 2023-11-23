ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.10

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.18. ParkerVision shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 127,876 shares trading hands.

ParkerVision Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10.

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc develops and markets radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. ParkerVision, Inc was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

