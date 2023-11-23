PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 188.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,014 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 0.7% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $26,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 108.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $31,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.34. 11,456,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,531,483. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

