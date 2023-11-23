PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $27.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PENN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.67.

PENN Entertainment stock opened at $25.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.83. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.13. PENN Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66.

In other news, CFO Felicia Hendrix purchased 11,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $250,140.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,919.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 4,400 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,452.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 63,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,741.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Felicia Hendrix acquired 11,162 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $250,140.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,919.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 58.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 20,040.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2,528.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

