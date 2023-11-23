Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 3,084 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 68 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,440.0% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 60.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:NOC opened at $471.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $459.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $448.86. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $549.87.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 24.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $502.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $500.20.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

