Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,840 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 2.47% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the first quarter worth $8,762,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,522,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 160.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 59,752 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter worth about $1,011,000. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $901,000.

Shares of BATS BMAY opened at $32.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.43.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

