Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,712 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,455,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,740,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691,287 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,575,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 391.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,435,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,983,000 after buying an additional 5,127,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at $42,093,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,603,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $52,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,097.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PTON shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $4.15 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of PTON opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.73. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $17.83.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 686.29% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $595.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.12 million. On average, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

