Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $3.17 Million in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 118,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the second quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Fluence Energy by 342.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. 53.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fluence Energy Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ FLNC opened at $18.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.64. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $31.32.
Fluence Energy Company Profile
Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.
