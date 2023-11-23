Penserra Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,604 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of IonQ worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONQ. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IonQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,766,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,054,000 after acquiring an additional 160,077 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of IonQ during the first quarter worth $1,478,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in IonQ by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IONQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on IonQ from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Benchmark boosted their price target on IonQ from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on IonQ from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of IonQ from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IonQ has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

IonQ Price Performance

Shares of IONQ opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.20. IonQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $21.60.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 681.33% and a negative return on equity of 22.83%. IonQ’s revenue was up 122.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IonQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

