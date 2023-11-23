PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,490,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,043 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of PepsiCo worth $1,202,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after buying an additional 286,169 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $169.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,235,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,258,679. The company has a market capitalization of $232.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Argus decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

