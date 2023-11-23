Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Purchased by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,276,919 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,106,177 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 13.63% of Performance Food Group worth $1,281,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275,795 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $137,094,000 after purchasing an additional 112,854 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,920,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 746.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,693 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 35,460 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 20,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $111,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,035 shares in the company, valued at $8,623,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $59,935.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,010.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $111,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,623,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,955 shares of company stock worth $413,336. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PFGC

Performance Food Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PFGC traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,858. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.77. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.34.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The food distribution company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.