Petro-Victory Energy (CVE:VRY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.01

Petro-Victory Energy Corp. (CVE:VRY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.01 and traded as high as C$2.11. Petro-Victory Energy shares last traded at C$2.11, with a volume of 100 shares.

Petro-Victory Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of C$23.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.34.

Petro-Victory Energy Company Profile

Petro-Victory Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas resources in Latin America. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

