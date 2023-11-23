Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on PNFP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.17.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $70.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.31 and a 1-year high of $84.50.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $408.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.02 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 10.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 11.35%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

