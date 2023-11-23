PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 820,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $69,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $4,175,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 134.3% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 58,631 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $521,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 141.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,912,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,687 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $78.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $100.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.35 and a 200 day moving average of $80.67.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.08). American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AEP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cfra dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

