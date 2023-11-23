Pollen Street Announces Dividend of GBX 16 (LON:POLN)

Pollen Street (LON:POLN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Pollen Street Stock Performance

LON:POLN opened at GBX 596 ($7.46) on Thursday. Pollen Street has a 1 year low of GBX 510 ($6.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 730 ($9.13). The stock has a market cap of £382.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,188.00 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 589.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 620.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,070 ($13.39) price objective on shares of Pollen Street in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

About Pollen Street

Pollen Street PLC was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, Greater London, United Kingdom.

