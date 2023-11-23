Pollux Coin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $140,086.06 (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One Pollux Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001201 BTC on exchanges. Pollux Coin has a market capitalization of $22.41 million and approximately $140,086.06 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pollux Coin has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Pollux Coin

Pollux Coin’s launch date was June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxcoin.info. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pollux Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Tron20 platform. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.45783482 USD and is up 1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $146,285.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pollux Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pollux Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

