Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $59.65

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $59.65 and traded as low as $59.25. Puma shares last traded at $59.25, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.
Puma Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.66.
About Puma
PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, padel or netball, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.
