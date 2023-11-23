Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Issued By Zacks Research

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Celanese in a research report issued on Monday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Rathi now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.89. The consensus estimate for Celanese’s current full-year earnings is $9.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.50 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.31 EPS.

Get Celanese alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Celanese from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.06.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of CE opened at $131.71 on Thursday. Celanese has a 52-week low of $97.12 and a 52-week high of $131.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.56.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Celanese by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Celanese by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.