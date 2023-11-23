QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.48

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.48 and traded as low as $21.50. QNB shares last traded at $22.25, with a volume of 2,916 shares trading hands.

QNB Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.46. The firm has a market cap of $79.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. QNB had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter.

About QNB

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

