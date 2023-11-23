Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,327 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.17.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $183.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.60. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.61 and a 52 week high of $212.82.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.82%.

Quanta Services Profile



Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

