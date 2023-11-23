Raia Drogasil (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Shares Up 2.3%

Shares of Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Free Report) rose 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.67 and last traded at $5.67. Approximately 882 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 10,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

Raia Drogasil Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average is $5.52.

Raia Drogasil Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Raia Drogasil Company Profile

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. It also markets its goods through telesales and call centers in the states of São Paulo, Tocantins, and Pernambuco. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Further Reading

