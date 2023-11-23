Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,584,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 708,461 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $787,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter valued at $459,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 198.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 26,352 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 5.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 3.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 87,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 8.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,434,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,829,000 after acquiring an additional 117,155 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $799,654.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RJF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RJF

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of RJF stock opened at $104.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.71. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.01. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $123.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.39%. Analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.