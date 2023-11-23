RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) VP John J. Feeney Sells 302 Shares of Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) VP John J. Feeney sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total value of $72,860.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of RBC opened at $241.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.25. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $254.50.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.16. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $385.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.18 million. Research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of RBC Bearings

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1,915.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,086,000 after acquiring an additional 65,297 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 101,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,726,000 after acquiring an additional 11,237 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RBC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RBC Bearings from $286.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.