Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Shares Down 1.9%

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO)'s stock price traded down 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.03 and last traded at C$1.04. 78,370 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 150,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.06.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$217.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.56.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Company Profile

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in exploration and development of oil and gas potential in Namibia and Botswana. It holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 kilometer square located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 8,990 square kilometer square located in northwestern Botswana.

