ReddCoin (RDD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $8,840.84

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 42% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $1.23 million and $8,840.84 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 61.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.13 or 0.00185804 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00010979 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00017038 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000484 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000029 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002671 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.