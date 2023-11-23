Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Reed’s from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th.
Reed’s Trading Down 3.8 %
Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.38 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reed’s will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Reed’s Company Profile
Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.
