Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Reed’s from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

REED opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.94. Reed’s has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $7.23. The company has a market cap of $5.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.38 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reed’s will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

