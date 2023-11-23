Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 872,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,159 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.51% of Regency Centers worth $53,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,011,208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 1,112.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,216,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,637 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 59.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,384,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,028 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 98,059.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,457,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,190 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,927,000 after buying an additional 890,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $61.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.15 and a 200-day moving average of $61.02. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.07%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on REG shares. Raymond James upgraded Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.14.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

