Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.61) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repare Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.80.

Repare Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of RPTX opened at $4.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $205.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.15. Repare Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $17.82.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 931,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $4,657,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,155,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,778,695. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Repare Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 783,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $2,821,352.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,662,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,784,647.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 931,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $4,657,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,155,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,778,695. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repare Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 185.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Featured Articles

