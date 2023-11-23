RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO John H. Marlow Sells 17,159 Shares

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,159 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $495,723.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 282,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,167,520.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

RingCentral Trading Up 0.8 %

RNG stock opened at $29.05 on Thursday. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $49.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter worth about $26,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1,354.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 40,375.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 25.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Further Reading

