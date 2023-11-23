Robert C.T. Higginbotham Sells 40,000 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert C.T. Higginbotham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 1st, Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 30 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.63, for a total transaction of $3,378.90.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $97.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.32. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TROW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.45.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

