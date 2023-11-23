Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Purchased by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,623,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,988 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 12.72% of Robert Half worth $1,024,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half by 964.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Robert Half in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half from $63.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,108,537.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,776,014.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Robert Half Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $81.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.26. Robert Half Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $89.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.26.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

About Robert Half

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.