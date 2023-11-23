Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CTO Daniel Sturman Sells 10,837 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CTO Daniel Sturman sold 10,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $397,717.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 482,177 shares in the company, valued at $17,695,895.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $37.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $839.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 536.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Roblox by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 384,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,477,000 after buying an additional 137,719 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,215,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,686,000 after buying an additional 12,818 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Roblox by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Roblox by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 14,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roblox from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

