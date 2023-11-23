RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 924.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,870 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 3.9% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Robbins Farley grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of JPM opened at $153.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $159.38. The stock has a market cap of $443.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

