Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $53.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $57.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ryan Specialty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.14.

RYAN stock opened at $45.67 on Monday. Ryan Specialty has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.17 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.62 and a 200 day moving average of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

In other news, Director David P. Bolger sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $471,656.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,204 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,394.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 192.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Ryan Specialty by 2,060.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

