Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.80.

Several brokerages have commented on IOT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Samsara from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on Samsara in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

In related news, insider John Bicket sold 77,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $2,011,161.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,276,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,933,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider John Bicket sold 77,952 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $2,011,161.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,276,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,933,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 77,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $2,011,368.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,040 shares in the company, valued at $32,741,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,564,188 shares of company stock valued at $68,796,132 in the last quarter. Insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Samsara by 90,983.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,374,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,322,000 after buying an additional 45,324,482 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Samsara by 5.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,586,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,989 shares during the period. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in Samsara during the 1st quarter worth $181,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Samsara by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495,366 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,326,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,073,000 after buying an additional 320,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IOT opened at $26.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.26. Samsara has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $32.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.77% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $219.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

