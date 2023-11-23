Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM) Trading Up 0.1%

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (EPA:DIM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €204.40 ($224.62) and last traded at €200.50 ($220.33). 44,130 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €200.20 ($220.00).
Sartorius Stedim Biotech Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of €205.40 and a 200 day moving average price of €235.54.
About Sartorius Stedim Biotech
Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.
