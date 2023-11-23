Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Position Lessened by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,083,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 225,300 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Schlumberger worth $53,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Schlumberger by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,158,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,873,604,000 after buying an additional 1,147,896 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,728,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,503 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 28,317,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,390,390,000 after purchasing an additional 925,143 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,347,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,241,319,000 after acquiring an additional 401,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,772,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $971,246,000 after acquiring an additional 819,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,925 shares of company stock valued at $6,794,479 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $52.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.21. The firm has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.77.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SLB. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

