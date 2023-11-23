Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 828,881 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 67.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,064,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828,881 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $287,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 94.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 99.4% during the second quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 99.7% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 31,024 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at $673,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the second quarter worth $1,123,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Capital One Financial started coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.81.

CHDN traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,162. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.08. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.89 and a 12 month high of $150.45.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 49.33% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $572.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.382 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is 7.64%.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

