Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 77.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 826,677 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,068 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Intuit were worth $378,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 99,673.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,069,270,000 after acquiring an additional 157,133,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 118,345.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after buying an additional 2,086,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after buying an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 220.5% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 992,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,361,000 after buying an additional 682,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ INTU traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $564.23. The stock had a trading volume of 899,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,757. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $522.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.62 and a 1 year high of $571.82. The stock has a market cap of $158.15 billion, a PE ratio of 66.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuit

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,899.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total value of $1,207,899.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total value of $1,001,015.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,444.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651 over the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.